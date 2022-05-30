Left Menu

Glamyo Health to double employee strength to 600 in six months

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:18 IST
Glamyo Health to double employee strength to 600 in six months
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare brand Glamyo Health on Monday said the company is planning to double its employee strength by adding over 300 professionals in the next six months.

Currently, the healthcare brand has a total employee strength of 300 and with the fresh enrollment, the number is likely to cross the mark of 600, the company said in a statement.

The brand looks forward to onboarding candidates across multiple departments and this recruitment drive will include maximising the strength of Business Development Manager (BDM) and building the dedicated teams across various other departments, including Central Operations, HR and support.

Most of the hiring will be for the NCR location where the brand is headquartered.

''We are growing 20 per cent every month, and with the rigorous expansion on cards, we are on the lookout for a lot of talent. In the current times when many startups are laying off, we are aggressively hiring quality talent and looking to support deserving professionals,” Glamyo Health co-founder Archit Garg added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022