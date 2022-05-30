Glamyo Health to double employee strength to 600 in six months

Healthcare brand Glamyo Health on Monday said the company is planning to double its employee strength by adding over 300 professionals in the next six months.

Currently, the healthcare brand has a total employee strength of 300 and with the fresh enrollment, the number is likely to cross the mark of 600, the company said in a statement.

The brand looks forward to onboarding candidates across multiple departments and this recruitment drive will include maximising the strength of Business Development Manager (BDM) and building the dedicated teams across various other departments, including Central Operations, HR and support.

Most of the hiring will be for the NCR location where the brand is headquartered.

''We are growing 20 per cent every month, and with the rigorous expansion on cards, we are on the lookout for a lot of talent. In the current times when many startups are laying off, we are aggressively hiring quality talent and looking to support deserving professionals,” Glamyo Health co-founder Archit Garg added.

