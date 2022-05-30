Evacuation halted after French journalist killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armoured transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel had pierced the vehicle's armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside. Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.
The French foreign ministry said it was checking the report of the journalist's death.
