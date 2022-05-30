Left Menu

CCI nod to Brookfield's stake buy in JPFL Films under green route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:55 IST
CCI nod to Brookfield's stake buy in JPFL Films under green route
  • Country:
  • India

The competition commission of India on Monday approved purchase of stake in JPFL Films Pvt Ltd by UAE-based Project Holdings Fourteen (DIFC) Ltd -- an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management-- under a green channel route.

Under the green channel route, a deal which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on market competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog.

In a release on Monday, CCI (Competition Commission of India) said it has approved the proposed deal.

In March, JPFL signed a pact with Brookfield Asset Management to sell a 25 per cent stake in its packaging films business that will be hived off as a separate unit as part of the Rs 2,000-crore transaction.

The transaction will result in JPFL carving out the packaging films business into a wholly-owned subsidiary, in which Brookfield will hold a minority stake.

The proposed investment, which values the hived-off entity at Rs 8,000 crore, will be carried out through Brookfield's Special Investments programme and with its institutional partners Brookfield and Jindal Poly Films.

''Given that there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships, or complementary businesses between acquirer/acquirer's group and target in India, the proposed transaction does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and is being notified under the green channel route,'' CCI said.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd produces metallised and coated films as well as tear tape, stamping foil, security thread and other high-value products.

Jindal Films India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of flexible plastic films for the packaging industry and non-woven fabrics products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022