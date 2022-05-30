Left Menu

India's largest Garment Technology Expo (GTE 2022) winds up with massive success

After getting a massive response in the last edition, Garment Technology Expo (GTE 2022) organised the 31st edition to display a rich mix of garment stitching and processing technologies from over 500 brands and companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:11 IST
New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/PNN): After getting a massive response in the last edition, Garment Technology Expo (GTE 2022) organised the 31st edition to display a rich mix of garment stitching and processing technologies from over 500 brands and companies. Today, the mega show windes up at the NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla, New Delhi.

As India's largest Garment Technology Expo attracted visitors from all around India and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar, renowned brands like IIGM, HCA, Juki, Magnum, Mehala, Tukatech, E.H.Turel, ALT, Ramsons, Baba Textiles, Richpeace, INL International participated at the expo. Ricky Sahni, Joint Managing Director at Garment Technology Expo, said, "We feel proud and privileged to be hosting the bulk of the garment machinery, equipment, spares, and accessories suppliers operating in India at this 31st edition of GTE.

Building on the success of the previous 30 editions, we promise to offer the best possible services and conveniences to buyers and sellers, alongside the widest display and range of latest garment technologies, supplies & services." Visitors at GTE 2022 got the chance to witness the latest advancements in garment production, including CAD / CAM, Sewing Machines, Knitting Machines, Embroidery Machines, Digital Textile Printing, Laundry Machines, Quilting Machines, Fusing Machines, Finishing Equipment, Spreading & Cutting Machines, Printing & Packaging Machines, Hot Air Seam Sealing Machines, Fancy Yarn Machines, Dyeing Machines, Dyes, Fabrics, Fancy Yarns, Non-Woven Bag Making Machine, Software Solutions, Spares & Attachments, Accessories & Trims, Testing Equipment, Support Services, etc.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

