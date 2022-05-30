Left Menu

Six top DJs of country perform at Vandal Bar lounge, Meluha The Fern Powai, Mumbai

Six top DJs of the country, DJ Akhtar, Akbar Sami, Suketu, Paroma, Lil B, and Notorious, created an incredible atmosphere at Vandal when they took turns at the DJ console to enthral the crowd. It was the first time top DJs of this calibre got together in a bar lounge to perform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:13 IST
Six top DJs of country perform at Vandal Bar lounge, Meluha The Fern Powai, Mumbai
Punish B Sharma, VP, Meluha - The Fern with DJ Akhtar and Akbar Sami. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI/PNN): Six top DJs of the country, DJ Akhtar, Akbar Sami, Suketu, Paroma, Lil B, and Notorious, created an incredible atmosphere at Vandal when they took turns at the DJ console to enthral the crowd. It was the first time top DJs of this calibre got together in a bar lounge to perform. The event was jointly hosted by Punish B Sharma, VP, Operations, Meluha, The Fern and DJ Akhtar for a select audience of celebrities and corporate honchos. The event on this scale has not happened for more than two years due to covid restrictions. It is the first time such an event is happening in Mumbai after a long period, Punish said. He added that it is the first of the many such events we have planned to make Vandal a happening bar lounge.

Informing about various other events, he said that he was in touch with other artists as well to ensure that the entire calendar is full of such amazing events. Speaking about the state-of-the-art music systems and DJ console, DJ Akhtar said, I was pleasantly surprised to figure out that Vandal has the best sound system in the city and is of international standards along with such a luxurious feel as the ambience gives a My Kinda Place. So, we decided to jam here together.

Vandal- bar lounge is the latest entry to Mumbai's glittering and sparkling nightlife. Housed on the ground floor of Meluha, The Fern at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Vandal is all set to take Mumbai's nightclub culture by storm. "The burgeoning central suburbs have been missing on the nightlife front with practically no options. But not anymore. With Vandal now open, they don't have to bother to go to the western suburbs or the town side. Head to Vandal to cherish the thrilling and delightful evening, Punish said.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022