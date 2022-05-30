Left Menu

Ukraine says French journalist was killed in attack on evacuation vehicle

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:26 IST
A French journalist was killed when Russian shelling hit a vehicle that was to be used for the evacuation of civilians from the war zone near the city of Sievierodonetsk, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said in a Twitter post on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities, who have repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

