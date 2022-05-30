Ukraine says French journalist was killed in attack on evacuation vehicle
A French journalist was killed when Russian shelling hit a vehicle that was to be used for the evacuation of civilians from the war zone near the city of Sievierodonetsk, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said in a Twitter post on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities, who have repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)
