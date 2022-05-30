4 perish in road accident in UP village, 13 wounded

At least four people died and 13 got injured on Monday when a jeep collided head-on with a mini-bus in Khoh village here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said that the accident took place at 4.30 pm on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road near a railway crossing.

Four people died on the spot, he said.

''The jeep was going from Chitrakoot to Prayagraj, while the mini-bus was going from Prayagraj to Chitrakoot,'' he said.

Rai said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, adding all injured were admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)