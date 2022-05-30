Left Menu

Kamdhenu Q4 net profit jumps 37 pc to over Rs 5 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:55 IST
Kamdhenu Q4 net profit jumps 37 pc to over Rs 5 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Buildings material maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday reported over 37 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.40 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, boosted by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 3.94 crore net profit in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 252.66 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 222.43 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21.

In the entire 2021-22 fiscal year, net profit too rose to Rs 26.31 crore from Rs 15.07 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company clocked a record turnover of Rs 842.74 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 628.71 crore during 2020-21.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for financial year 2021-22, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

In a separate statement, company's chairman and managing director Satish Kumar Agarwal said that despite challenging environment, the company managed to end the fiscal on positive note.

''In steel segment, we have clocked a revenue growth of 42 per cent y-o-y to Rs 599 crore in FY22. Demand for our steel products were strong during the year on account of increased construction activities. We are focused on increasing our TMT steel capacity through franchisee route,'' he said.

The company's paints business has reported a revenue growth of 19 per cent to Rs 241 crore in FY22, Agarwal said, adding that the demand momentum to sustain with consumers shortening their repainting cycles and refurbishing their homes.

According to the company, ''The brand turnover from steel business stood at Rs 16,072 crore in FY22 and royalty income was at Rs 92 crore.'' Shares of the company on Monday ended 3.03 per cent higher at Rs 188.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022