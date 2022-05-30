Left Menu

TN journo killed in road accident in Uttarakhand

A 43-year-old journalist working for an English daily in Tamil Nadu was killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday in Uttarakhand.Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami expressed grief over his death and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and the journalistic fraternity.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami expressed grief over his death and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and the journalistic fraternity. Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased from a State fund for the welfare of families of journalists. A special correspondent Karthik Madhavan was with The Hindu since 2005 (Coimbatore District) and he is survived by wife, father and mother, his colleagues told PTI. Early today (by 1 AM), Karthik Madhavan was travelling in a vehicle towards Gangotri from Dehradun. There were over 10 occupants in the vehicle.

When the vehicle was nearing Gangotri, it met with an accident and fell into a gorge, killing the journalist and another person on the spot, they said, adding two others were critically injured. Karthik Madhavan was on a travel and trekking trip to Uttarakhand. The journalist, in his career that spanned nearly 2 decades, has worked for The New Indian Express and Deccan Chronicle as well, according to an official release here.

