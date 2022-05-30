Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL60 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rally to nearly 4-week highs on gains in IT, oil stocks Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2 per cent on Monday, extending their winning run to a third straight day on gains in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a firm trend in global equities.

DEL75 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises by 4 paise to close at 77.54 against US dollar on stocks rally Mumbai: The rupee rose further by 4 paise to close at 77.54 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by positive domestic equities and a weak American currency overseas. DEL64 PM-AKAM-WEEK Modi to inaugurate credit portal, coins with AKAM design on June 6 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 6 inaugurate the iconic week celebrations as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) during which Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs will showcase various initiatives, including the launch of a credit-linked portal 'Jan Samarth'.

DCM41 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors richer by over Rs 10.19 lakh crore in 3-day rally New Delhi: Equity investors' wealth jumped by over Rs 10.19 lakh crore in the three-day market rally to Monday.

DCM40 BIZ-FINMIN-LD CRYPTO India finalising consultation paper on crypto currencies: DEA Secretary New Delhi: The government will soon finalise a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies with inputs from various stakeholders and institutions, including the World Bank and the IMF, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Monday.

DCM33 BIZ-FINMIN-BANKS Advance action on bank privatisation underway: DFS secretary New Delhi: Advance action is underway for privatisation of two public sector banks in pursuance of the announcement made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Department of Financial Services secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday.

DCM14 BIZ-GOYAL-COTTON IMPORT DUTY Import duty waiver on cotton: Goyal tells concerned authorities to finalise matter early New Delhi: Amid unprecedented rise in cotton and yarn prices in the current season, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the concerned authorities to ''finalise the matter early'', as regards to the extension of import duty waiver on cotton till December 31.

FES15 AVI-SINGAPORE AIRLINES-INDIA Singapore Airlines plans to increase flights to India Singapore: Buoyed by a strong recovery in travel demand in the Indian market, Singapore Airlines plans to increase the number of flights to India where the group is currently operating at around 75 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity.

DCM13 BIZ-ONGC-WINDFALL TAX Do not see govt slapping windfall tax: ONGC Mumbai: The government is not looking to impose any new tax on windfall gains that oil and gas producers earned from shooting energy prices, India's top producer ONGC said Monday.

DCM 23 BIZ-LD TATA MOTORS-FORD INDIA Tata Motors, Ford India ink pact with Gujarat govt for Sanand manufacturing plant acquisition New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday announced the signing of a tripartite pact with Ford and the Gujarat government to acquire the American auto major's vehicle manufacturing plant at Sanand. MR SHW SHW

