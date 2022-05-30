Left Menu

Italy opens Sicilian port to nearly 300 rescued migrants

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:33 IST
Italy opens Sicilian port to nearly 300 rescued migrants
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Ocean Viking rescue ship brought 294 migrants rescued over the last 10 days in the central Mediterranean to a port in Sicily on Monday, as the number of migrant arrivals surges by one-third over last year's levels.

The SOS Mediterranee charity criticized Italy for the long wait for a port, noting that many of those rescued were showing signs of trauma from the perilous journey and were in need of immediate assistance.

“The wait of over a week for a port to disembark these people was senseless,” said Candida Lobes, communications officer on the Ocean Viking.

The migrants were rescued in several operations off the coast of Libya starting on May 19, including 49 children, some as young as 3 years old.

Italy has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks with warmer weather. The Interior Ministry said 18,841 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up by 31% over last year.

Authorities are increasingly concerned that a growing food crisis exacerbated by the blockade of grain stores in Ukraine could provoke a fresh migrant crisis out of North Africa.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese will host counterparts from five European countries this week in Venice to discuss the migrant situation.

“The problem hits our countries at first, but is a question facing the whole continent,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022