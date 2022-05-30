Phoenix Business Advisory expects over 2-fold growth in clients in coming years

Phoenix Business Advisory on Monday said it aims to help around 2,000 high net-worth individuals (HNIs) from India to expand their businesses in Australia by 2025.

Australia is one of the easiest places in the world to do business for Indians and the company is now getting inquiries from several parts of the country post-COVID-19 pandemic, said Phoenix Business Advisory CEO M P Singh.

Phoenix Business Advisory specialises in business migration to Australia.

Australia has become the number one destination for Indian entrepreneurs and business owners for permanent residence and in recent years, more than 12,000 HNI businessmen migrated there for a better lifestyle and business growth, he said.

''The number of the clients, which we have are almost going to double and triple in coming years,'' said Singh.

Earlier, queries from Gujarat and Punjab use to dominate but now it has also started from places such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur and most of them aspire to work in the service sector and hospitality, he added.

''Our capacity is to process the application of around 400 to 500 clients and we are gradually expanding it by setting more offices,'' said Singh.

Indian businessmen require a turnover of 700,000 Australian Dollars (around Rs 3.90 crore) in the last two years and a net worth of AUD 1.2 million (Rs 6.68 crore) to apply for their business migration to Australia.

''With over 200 applications processed successfully, Phoenix Business Advisory sims to help 2,000 Indian HNIs to expand their business in Australia by 2025,'' said Phoenix Business Advisory.

Phoenix Business Advisory, which has roped in former Australian speedster Brett Lee as its brand ambassador, expects to have a turnover of over Rs 50 crore in the next Australian fiscal year. PTI KRH MR

