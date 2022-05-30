Sterlite Power receives orders worth Rs 1600-cr in Jan-Apr 2022

Sterlite Power on Monday said it has received multiple work orders of Rs 1,600 crore from domestic and international customers.

The orders were received by its solutions business during the January-April period of 2022, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

In the domestic market, orders have been secured from customers like Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) in the MSI (Master System Integrator) segment.

The statement did not provide details of the international orders.

Manish Agarwal, CEO – India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, said, ''We are happy to win these new orders across our solutions business which significantly adds to our robust orderbook. Our integrated model provides us with a strategic advantage in delivering complex projects successfully while also diversifying our revenue base.'' Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a portfolio of 28 projects covering approximately 13,950 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

The company has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra high voltage (EHV) cables and optical ground wires (OPGW).

