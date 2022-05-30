Railway Board Chairman visits Paradip, reviews projects

Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V K Tripathi on Monday visited the port city of Paradip and took stock of various developmental activities of railways in connection with traffic facilities and hassle free train operations, an official statement said.

Tripathi, during his visit to Odisha, on Sunday visited Talcher coal bearing areas and inspected the railway developmental works at Paradip on Monday.

On Sunday, he assured Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to provide all support for smooth evacuation of dry fuel from Talcher area in Odisha.

“The chairman took stock of various developmental activities of Railways in connection with traffic facilities and hassle free train operations,” a statement released by East Coast Railway said.

He reviewed different projects with General Manager (In-Charge) of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Srivastav and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Rinkesh Ray.

Tripathi also discussed various issues with the authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and other stakeholders like Jindal Steel, PPL, IOCL, IFFCO, Mittal Steel and assured to provide all kind of support in the field of transportation and traffic facilities.

Senior Railway Officials from ECoR Headquarters and Khurda Road Division and officials from different stakeholders also participated in the inspection and review meeting.

During the review meeting on different infrastructure and train traffic related issues at East Coast Railway Headquarters, Tripathi advised officials to increase speed of trains over East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Apart from this, he stressed on early completion of ongoing projects and increase in revenue, the statement said.

