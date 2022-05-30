Left Menu

Norwegian contingent visits Cochin Shipyard

The CSL is currently building two autonomous electric zero emission vessels for Norwegian company, ASKO Maritime.This is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:15 IST
  • India

Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund on Monday visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) along with a team of Innovation Norway, a state-owned company, and held discussions with Shipyard CMD, Madhu S Nair.

A detailed presentation on CSL's plans into the green shipping front was made to the Norwegian contingent that later visited the Kochi Water Metro hybrid electric ferries, which are under construction at the yard.

Nair explained the ongoing projects in the shipyard and pointed out CSL's long history of association with Norwegian clients and maritime companies.

''CSL has delivered around 35 vessels in the past 20 years with technology partners from Norway. Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies on the shipping front was also discussed during the meeting,'' the CSL said in a release.

The CSL is currently building two autonomous electric zero emission vessels for Norwegian company, ASKO Maritime.

''This is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. These vessels will be managed by M/s. Massterly AS, a joint venture between M/s. Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and M/s. Wilhelmsen, one of the largest Maritime shipping companies,'' the release said.

The 67-metre-long vessels will initially be delivered as full-electric transport ferries powered by an 1,846 kWh capacity battery.

After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, these vessels will operate as fully autonomous ferries of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.

