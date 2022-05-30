Left Menu

At least four killed, 13 hurt in accident

At least four people died and 13 injured on Monday when a jeep collided head-on with a mini-bus in Khoh village here, police said. Four people died on the spot, he said. The jeep was going from Chitrakoot to Prayagraj while the mini-bus was going from Prayagraj to Chitrakoot, he said.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:02 IST
At least four people died and 13 injured on Monday when a jeep collided head-on with a mini-bus in Khoh village here, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said the accident took place at 4.30 pm on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road near a railway crossing. Four people died on the spot, he said. ''The jeep was going from Chitrakoot to Prayagraj while the mini-bus was going from Prayagraj to Chitrakoot,'' he said. Rai said the dead have been identified as jeep driver Antim Chaubey (26), conductor of the bus Satya Narayan (45), bus cleaner Ajay (25) and passenger Pappu (40), and added that all injured persons were admitted to a hospital.

