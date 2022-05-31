Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-05-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 08:37 IST
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Nepal Army on Tuesday said it has recovered the last body from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

Authorities in Nepal resumed their search operation on Tuesday to retrieve the last body, a day after rescuers recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in the mountainous Mustang district.

''The last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring the remaining 12 dead bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu,'' Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal tweeted.

By Monday night, rescuers had recovered 21 bodies from the crash site, said a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

They resumed their search operation to retrieve the last body, according to the officials.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of Nepal.

The Canadian-built plane, flying from Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Ten 10 bodies were brought to Kathmandu, while 11 bodies were taken to the base camp from where the rescue operation is being coordinated, the CAAN said on Monday.

