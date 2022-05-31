Ferns N Petals is the official gifting partners at the IIFA Awards 2022

NEW DELHI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifting giant Ferns N Petals, joins the most coveted platform International Film Academy Awards 2022(IIFA Awards) as official gifting partners, to be held in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June.

IIFA Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honor both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood. This year IIFA is back with a bang at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

At IIFA, FNP will be presenting specially curated, ravishing, extremely attractive and exotic flower bouquets to special guests. The brand believes in understanding the emotions and love behind every arrangement of flowers and gift and hence are committed to giving the best each time.

Commenting upon the partnership Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & Founder, at Ferns N Petals, said, ''We are excited to be a part of The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022. Since past 21 years, IIFA has taken Bollywood to a global platform and our gift offering is the most preferred choice of our deemed patrons. We are confident that this collaboration with IIFA will be a noteworthy step to widen our horizon better than before.'' ''We at Ferns N Petals believe in celebrating the joy of giving. With a people's first approach, the brand is foraying into everyday innovation and inspire patrons with almost 40,000+ product gifting categories. With 27years of presence in India and successfully running operations in Dubai UAE, Qatar market since 7 years, we are thrilled and proud to be a part of this start studded show which will be a global celebration as we come onboard as an official gifting partners. As a brand, we believe in driving a real change and aim to offer a world-class experience to our universal audiences,'' added, Mr. Pawan Gadia, Global CEO & Director, at Ferns N Petals.

Ferns N Petals' unmatched floral gifting services offer the best presents for all occasional and regular flower to gifting needs in just few clicks for people across the world. From flower bouquets, floral arrangements, personalized gifting options online, scroll through an endless range of floral possibilities and endless personalized gifting options that will fit in almost every occasion.

Ferns N Petals Ferns N Petals came into existence in 1994 that has grown to be the Largest Gifting Portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World.

These verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce – India| UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA| Singapore, )| KSA| Singapore, FNP Cakes,FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH(Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey & BabyBless

