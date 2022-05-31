Left Menu

Sensex slips 370 points; Tech stocks slump

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 370 points down on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in technology stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:28 IST
Sensex slips 370 points; Tech stocks slump
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 370 points down on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in technology stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slipped 370.07 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 55,555.67 points at 10:00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 95.10 points or 0.57 per cent lower at 16,566.30 points. There was heavy selling pressure in technology stocks. Infosys tumbled 1.96 per cent to Rs 1497.55. HCL Technologies slumped 1.41 per cent to Rs 1025. Indian Telephone Industries Limited fell 1.28 per cent to Rs 92.20. Tata Consultancy Services slipped 1.17 per cent to Rs 3336.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited slumped 4.00 per cent to Rs 852.60. Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022