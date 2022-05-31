Sensex slips 370 points; Tech stocks slump

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 370 points down on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in technology stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slipped 370.07 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 55,555.67 points at 10:00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 95.10 points or 0.57 per cent lower at 16,566.30 points. There was heavy selling pressure in technology stocks. Infosys tumbled 1.96 per cent to Rs 1497.55. HCL Technologies slumped 1.41 per cent to Rs 1025. Indian Telephone Industries Limited fell 1.28 per cent to Rs 92.20. Tata Consultancy Services slipped 1.17 per cent to Rs 3336.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited slumped 4.00 per cent to Rs 852.60. Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

