Japan won't leave Sakhalin-2 project even if asked, trade minister says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:39 IST
Japan won't leave Sakhalin-2 project even if asked, trade minister says
Koichi Hagiuda Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japan won't leave the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project even if asked to leave, the Japanese industry minister said on Tuesday.

The land for the project in Russia's but the plant is owned by the Japanese government and companies, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a parliamentary committee.

