Left Menu

Sharechat in advance talks with Google, Temasek to close $300 mn funding

Social media platform Sharechats parent firm Mohalla Tech is in advanced stage discussion with Google, Temasek and other investors to close a USD 300 million funding round at a valuation of USD 5 billion, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:04 IST
Sharechat in advance talks with Google, Temasek to close $300 mn funding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social media platform Sharechat's parent firm Mohalla Tech is in advanced stage discussion with Google, Temasek, and other investors to close a USD 300 million funding round at a valuation of USD 5 billion, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in June. ''Mohalla Tech is in an advanced stage of discussion with Google, existing investor Temasek and other investors to close a USD 300 million funding round. The transaction is expected to value Sharechat at around USD 5 billion,'' the source said. When contacted, Google and Temasek declined to offer any comment on the matter, terming it speculative information. ''As a matter of policy, Temasek does not comment on market speculation and rumors,'' a Temasek spokesperson said.

The email query sent to Mohalla Tech did not elicit any reply.

Mohalla Tech had raised USD 266 million in December 2021 at a valuation of USD 3.7 billion. The company's short video platform Sharechat claims to have around 180 million monthly active user-base. In February, the company merged Times Group short video platform MX Takatak with its Moj platform claiming that Moj and MX TakaTak will create the largest short video platform for Indians, whereby the combined platform will have 100 million creators, over 300 million monthly active users (MAU), and nearly 250 billion monthly video views. The business of Sharchat, Moj, Chingari, and other short video platforms zoomed after the government banned their Chinese competitor Tiktok, Helo etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022