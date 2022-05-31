Left Menu

Sun Pharma shares tumble over 4 pc post Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 4 percent in morning trade on Tuesday a day after the company said its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.

The company's stock declined 4.12 percent to Rs 851.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 4.17 percent to Rs 851.20 apiece.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

Consolidated sales from operations stood at Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter.

The company had reported sales from operations at Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the company said it incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries.

Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at Rs 3,936 crore.

