IKEA to launch first Bengaluru store on June 22
IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life.
IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), the Swedish home furnishings retailer, said on Tuesday it will launch its first store in the city, on June 22. The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement. IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said: "IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements''. Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said. The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Småland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated. IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021.
