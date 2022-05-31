Left Menu

Dynamic Cables net profit grows 59 pc to Rs 8.48 cr in Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:58 IST
Dynamic Cables net profit grows 59 pc to Rs 8.48 cr in Jan-Mar
  • Country:
  • India

Dynamic Cables has reported about a 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 8.48 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, boosted by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 5.34 crore net profit a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Total income increased to Rs 173.29 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 139.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 30.90 crore from Rs 9.84 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company had clocked a record turnover of Rs 566.29 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 350.67 crore in 2020-21.

In a separate statement, the company's Managing Director (MD) Ashish Mangal said: ''Our performance in the fourth quarter and FY22 was driven by operational improvement as a result of lean manufacturing practices, selecting the right set of business, cost optimisation and increase in productivity. We look forward to further consolidate our position amongst the mid-tier cables suppliers''.

With a cash flow of Rs 64 crore from operations, the company was able to substantially reduce its debt and fund capex, he said.

According to the company, ''Debtors outstanding as on March 31, 2022, was Rs 159.30 crore against Rs 139.29 crore on December 31, 2021''.

The company has an order book of Rs 242.68 crore at present.

Dynamic Cables Ltd is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control and instrumentation cables, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. Shares of the company were trading 1.47 up at Rs 124.10 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022