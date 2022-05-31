Left Menu

Sensex falls 131 points; Sun Pharma, Titan, HDFC slump

Snapping three consecutive days of gains the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in the red in the afternoon session on Tuesday dragged by nearly four per cent slump in Sun Pharma and profit booking in IT stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:06 IST
Sensex falls 131 points; Sun Pharma, Titan, HDFC slump
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Snapping three consecutive days of gains the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in the red in the afternoon session on Tuesday dragged by nearly four per cent slump in Sun Pharma and profit booking in IT stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 131.02 points or 0.23 per cent down at 55,794.72 points at 12.39 pm against its previous day's close at 55,925.74 points.

The Sensex is trading in the red after three consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark index had gained 1041.08 points or 1.90 per cent on Monday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 22.90 points or 0.14 per cent down at 16,638.50 points against its previous day's close at 16,661.40 points.

The Nifty 50 had rallied 308.95 points or 1.89 per cent on Monday. Sun Pharma dipped 3.59 per cent to Rs 856.20 after announcing disappointing Q4 results.

On Monday, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,227.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a net profit of Rs 848 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, hit by one-time charges on settlement of a pending litigation in the US. The financial results were announced after the closing of trade on Monday. Titan slumped 2.53 per cent to Rs 2198.20. HDFC fell 1.93 per cent to Rs 2320.55. Kotak Bank declined 1.47 per cent to Rs 1874.75.

After Monday's rally IT stocks witnessed profit booking. Infosys fell 1.28 per cent to Rs 1508. HCL Technologies was down 0.49 per cent to Rs 1034.65. TCS was also trading in the red. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged for the second day on robust Q4 earnings. The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra surged 4.02 per cent to Rs 1038.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a standalone profit (before exceptional items) at Rs 1,167 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as compared to Rs 998 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent. Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022