Left Menu

China shares hit 5-week high as foreign inflows jump ahead of Shanghai reopening

Chinese shares closed at five-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in stocks of consumer and high-tech firms, as the market witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year ahead of Shanghai's imminent reopening and easing of COVID-19 curbs, .

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:31 IST
China shares hit 5-week high as foreign inflows jump ahead of Shanghai reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares closed at five-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in stocks of consumer and high-tech firms, as the market witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year ahead of Shanghai's imminent reopening and easing of COVID-19 curbs, . The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 4,091.52, its highest closing level since April 19, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,186.43.

** Refinitiv data showed foreign inflows of 19.7 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) into A-shares through Stock Connect, marking the largest amount this year. ** The city of Shanghai is set to ease curbs at midnight for residents of low-risk areas, marking an end to a two-month lockdown for most of the city.

** But the economic drag of lockdowns is unlikely to be lifted quickly, with public areas required to cap people flows and residents subject to close monitoring and regular testing. ** "Shanghai's phased-in reopening may only represent a respite rather than a turning point," economists at Nomura said in a note.

** "The real turning point will be marked by a shift in China's stance on its zero COVID strategy rather than headline COVID caseloads, the easing of some lockdowns or monthly activity data." ** An official Chinese manufacturing survey showed activity contracted more slowly in May as coronavirus curbs were relaxed, but ongoing controls on movement continue to dim the growth outlook.

** China's cabinet unveiled a package of 33 measures, which was announced last week, covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies, to revive the pandemic-ravaged economy. ** Consumer staples climbed 2.8%, information technology jumped 3.3%, while semiconductors and new energy shares added more than 2% each.

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022