Left Menu

Guar gum futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:07 IST
Guar gum futures ease on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 259 to Rs 11,559 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for June delivery declined by Rs 259 or 2.24 percent to Rs 11,559 per five quintals in 28,215 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022