Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 259 to Rs 11,559 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for June delivery declined by Rs 259 or 2.24 percent to Rs 11,559 per five quintals in 28,215 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)