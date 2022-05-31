Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

31-05-2022
Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 2.15 to Rs 335 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 2.15 or 0.65 percent at Rs 335 per kg with a business turnover of 1,408 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

