In a global first, INOX Air Products commissions oxygen plant in 15 months, at ArcelorMittal's Hazira Unit

• Global industry standard for ASU design-to-commissioning is 27 months • ASU to produce 700 TPD of gaseous oxygen and 300 TPD of gaseous nitrogen along with other liquid medical and industrial gases • Installation of 5th ASU by INOXAP at the Hazira Unit gives shape to India's largest onsite industrial gas complex MUMBAI, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX Air Products (INOXAP), India's largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases has announced that it has completed the commissioning of its 5th Air Separation Unit (ASU) at the Hazira Unit of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

The entire process from design to commissioning took 15 months, compared to a global industry standard of 27 months, setting a new benchmark in the industrial gases industry.

The ASU, installed with an investment of INR 350 Cr., has a capacity to produce 700 Tons Per Day of Gaseous Oxygen and 300 Tons Per Day of Gaseous Nitrogen, besides other liquid medical and industrial gases. On completion, the gas complex now has a combined production capacity of more than 9,000 TPD of industrial gases.

INOXAP's engineers began working on the ASU in February, 2021, with a severely shortened completion deadline to enable AM/NS India to meet the enhanced requirements for oxygen and nitrogen as it expanded steel manufacturing at its flagship Hazira plant from 7.2 MTPA to 8.6 MTPA. INOXAP's engineering feat was achieved against the headwinds of the second wave of COVID-19 and disruptions to global shipping supply chains due to geopolitical developments, which slowed the movement of critical equipment and raw material required for the ASU. The ongoing commodity crunch has additionally held up the delivery of sub-contracted equipment.

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director – INOX Air Products, adds, ''In the process of setting up our 5th ASU at the Hazira Unit, we have rewritten the ASU installation timelines in the global industrial gases business landscape. We have created new benchmarks with our innovative approach towards engineering and project management, with meticulous execution. We are proud to have added new dimensions of speed, precision and reliability to Make in India.'' About INOX Air Products INOX Air Products proudly stands amongst the largest manufacturers of Industrial & Medical Gases in India. The company offers a unique portfolio of gases, equipment and services through a massive manufacturing capacity of 3,300 TPD of liquid gases delivered from 45 operating locations. With our extensive network of operations, and a vastly diverse client ecosystem, INOX Air Products empowers more than 1,800 small, medium and large manufacturing organizations across dozens of sectors, enabling and empowering them on their way to achieve their vision.

In our glorious journey of more than half a century, we have made massive strides on all the metrics of its business operations, by our sheer reliance on our virtues of customer-centricity, transparency and delivering value through quality. We take pride in our 1,230 strong workforce, working tirelessly across the country, unleashing the virtues of integrity and innovativeness, well complemented by their ready-to-serve spirit.

Established in 1963 by the Jain Family as Industrial Oxygen Company Ltd in Pune, Maharashtra, the Company aimed to augment and capitalize upon the rapid industrialization taking place in the country. In 1999, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., USA acquired a 50% stake in the Company, giving birth to INOX Air Products. The venture remains till date, one of the longest Indo-American partnerships in the manufacturing sector.

