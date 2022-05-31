China shares hit 5-week high as foreign inflows jump ahead of Shanghai reopening

Chinese shares closed at five-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in consumer and high-tech stocks, as the market witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year ahead of Shanghai's imminent reopening of its economy and easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.6% higher at 4,091.52 — the highest closing level since April 19. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,186.43. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4% to 21,415.20, its highest closing level since April 14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.2% to 7,416.75 points.

** For the month, the CSI300 index saw its biggest jump this year, up 1.9%, while the Hang Seng Index added 1.5%, the most since January. ** Refinitiv data showed foreign inflows of 19.7 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) into A-shares through Stock Connect, marking the largest amount this year.

** The city of Shanghai is set to ease curbs at midnight for residents of low-risk areas, marking an end to a two-month lockdown for most of the city. ** But the economic drag of lockdowns is unlikely to be lifted quickly, with public areas required to cap people flows and residents subject to close monitoring and regular testing.

** "Shanghai's phased-in reopening may only represent a respite rather than a turning point," economists at Nomura said in a note. ** "The real turning point will be marked by a shift in China's stance on its zero-COVID strategy rather than headline COVID-19 caseloads, the easing of some lockdowns or monthly activity data."

** An official Chinese manufacturing survey showed activity contracted more slowly in May as coronavirus curbs were relaxed, but ongoing movement controls continue to dim the growth outlook. ** China's cabinet unveiled a package of 33 measures, which was announced last week, covering fiscal, financial, investment, and industrial policies, to revive the pandemic-ravaged economy.

** China will promote the healthy development of platform companies, which are expected to play a role in stabilizing jobs, according to the measures. ** Consumer staples climbed 2.8%, information technology jumped 3.3%, while semiconductors and new energy shares added more than 2% each.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 3%, with food-delivery giant Meituan surging 6.8% to become the biggest boost to the Hang Seng benchmark. ** Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong gained roughly 2%, with Seazen Group Ltd up more than 7% as it said it had sold green notes worth $100 million, the first offshore bond to be issued by a Chinese property developer this year without some form of credit enhancement.

