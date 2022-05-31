JSL supplies 155 metric tonne steel for India's 2nd stainless steel foot-over-bridge in Srikakulam, AP

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Tuesday said it has supplied 155 metric tonnes of steel to Indian Railways for its stainless steel foot-over-bridge project in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the company, the said infrastructure is the second stainless steel (SS) foot-over-bridge (FOB) in India after Naupada FOB in Andhra Pradesh.

''Contributing to a sustainable and corrosion-free railway infrastructure, JSL supplied 155 metric tonne SS for another stainless steel FOB at Srikakulam unveiled on Tuesday,'' the company said in a statement.

The SS grades for the coastal railway infrastructure have been approved by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Indian Railways, JSL said.

Industry expert Mukesh Kumar, who heads the Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) said corrosion of carbon steel in coastal areas is a major challenge due to the presence of salt-laden environment.

This results in large maintenance costs as repetitive painting is required besides reduced life of the structure.

''Usage of SS due to its high corrosion-resistance and strength not only increases the life of the structure but also avoids maintenance cost. Further, improved strength of SS helps in reducing overall weight of the structure. Thus use of SS is increasing continuously in all coastal areas for public infrastructure, bridges, FOB etc,'' he said.

Besides supplying Jindal Durasafe IRS 350 CR -- the SS grade -- the company said it also assisted the Railways' fabricators with cost-effective stainless steel fabrication techniques.

The FOB project was unveiled by the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tammineni Sitarama in presence of Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and senior government officials and company representatives.

Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company with an annual melt capacity of 1.9 million tonnes. It has two stainless steel manufacturing units located in Haryana and Odisha and one in Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)