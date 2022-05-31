Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV
Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called Artemis that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said.The biggest USP of the new UAV unmanned aerial vehicle is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing EVTOL in India, it said.Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity.Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021.
