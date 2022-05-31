Left Menu

Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV

Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called Artemis that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said.The biggest USP of the new UAV unmanned aerial vehicle is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing EVTOL in India, it said.Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity.Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:59 IST
Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV
  • Country:
  • India

Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called 'Artemis' that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said.

''The biggest USP of the new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) in India,'' it said.

Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity.

Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, ''The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021. Finally, we are proud to showcase a technology which is set to change the landscape of air cargo deliveries.'' Artemis will be utilised for all intercity and long-range deliveries, he said.

''Imagine any shipment delivered within an hour from Pune to Mumbai and vice-versa. The current system of logistics is very laggy and highly dependent on manpower at different levels,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022