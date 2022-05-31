Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider unveils long-range UAV

Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics provider, on Tuesday unveiled its long-range drone called 'Artemis' that is equipped to carry a payload of 6 kg up to a range of 100 km, a company statement said.

''The biggest USP of the new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is that it has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) in India,'' it said.

Skye Air Mobility said Artemis is best suited to conduct deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity.

Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, ''The Skye Air Team has been working on Artemis since mid-2021. Finally, we are proud to showcase a technology which is set to change the landscape of air cargo deliveries.'' Artemis will be utilised for all intercity and long-range deliveries, he said.

''Imagine any shipment delivered within an hour from Pune to Mumbai and vice-versa. The current system of logistics is very laggy and highly dependent on manpower at different levels,'' Kumar said.

