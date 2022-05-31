EMERGING MARKETS-FX steady in data-heavy session; Zloty outperforms CEE

The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday following the country's first-quarter growth of 8.5%, while emerging market shares gained for a fifth session as Chinese stocks advanced on easing COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai. Rallying consumer and high-tech firms lifted Chinese shares, with the blue-chip CSI300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, as the market witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks eked out slim monthly gains and was set to break its four-month slump, while currencies rose 0.6% in May. "When we had a development where it looked like the Fed may step back its aggressive approach towards higher interest rates, it (the Fed minutes) came as a breath of fresh air to financial markets and supported the risk-on mood," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Investors were placed on this emotional roller coaster ride for May and this continues to reflect across stock markets, emerging markets and certain currencies." Poland – Central Europe's biggest economy – posted first-quarter growth of 8.5%, unchanged from a flash estimate, boosting the zloty up 0.3%.

The Czech crown rose 0.1% against the euro after data showed the economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, with household consumption the main growth driver before high inflation and interest rate hikes expected this year trigger a slowdown. Another Czech interest rate hike in June is more likely at this moment, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora told the Pravo newspaper.

The Hungarian forint gained 0.2% ahead of a rate decision where the central bank is seen slowing the pace of its hikes, even as the latest data showed Hungary's industrial producer price inflation accelerated to an annual 28.8% in April from 25.9% in March. The forint is down 3.8% so far this month, underperforming its central European peers after sharp falls last week on Budapest's plans for windfall taxes on banks and other companies.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira fell 0.2% and headed for its fourth straight month of losses, after stronger-than-expected economic growth data was offset by a jump in foreign trade deficit figures due to high energy prices and a rise in imports. The South African rand fell 0.5% against the U.S. dollar ahead of the release of its first-quarter unemployment data and latest trade balance figures later in the day.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For the RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)