Coffee Day Global back in black, posts Rs 65.40 cr in Q4 FY22

Coffee Day Global Ltd, which owns and operates popular coffee chain CCD, has posted a net profit of Rs 65.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 94.81 crore in the January-March quarter in FY21 and a net loss of Rs 94.81 in the October-December quarter of FY22.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was up 5.43 per cent to Rs 148.71 crore from Rs 141.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Café Coffee Day (CCD) average sale per day were up 11.58 per cent to Rs 17,140 during the quarter as against Rs 15,361 in January-March last fiscal year.

The average sale per day in October-December of the coffee house chain was at Rs 17,401 crore.

During the quarter under review, its same-store sales growth was up 4.9 per cent.

However, year-on-year, its cafe outlet count was down by 13.46 per cent as the number of operational stores came down to 495 in Q4/FY22.

It was operating 501 stores in October-December of 2021-22 and 572 in the corresponding January-March quarter of FY 2020-21.

Similarly, its vending machine count was down to 45,217 during the quarter under review from 45,959 in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Coffee Day Global Ltd narrowed its net loss to Rs 113.44 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 306.54 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 496.26 crore in 2021-22. This is 23.81 per cent higher than Rs 400.81 crore in the year-ago period.

