3 held for gangrape of woman in Pak train

Three people were arrested by Pakistan Railways police on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a woman on a passenger train.

The incident took place on May 27 when the woman, in her mid-20s, was traveling from Multan to Karachi on Zakriya Express.

''We have arrested all three suspects, the train staffers of a private firm, from different parts of Punjab province,'' Inspector General Pakistan Railways Faisal Shahkaar told a press conference here.

He said the arrested have been identified as Zahid and Zohaib (ticket checkers) and Aqib (in charge of ticket checkers). Shankar said the train was operated by a private firm and the deployment of security guards was its duty which it did not fulfill. For this reason, the firm's chief executive officer has also been taken into custody, he said.

According to the FIR, the woman boarded the Zakriya Express from Multan (some 350 km from Lahore) for Karachi on May 27.

''The woman boarded the train without a ticket. Ticket Checker Zahid told her that he could arrange a berth for her in an AC compartment. On the pretext of helping her, Zahid took her to an AC compartment and along with two others, gang-raped her,'' it said.

A medical examination has confirmed that she was gang-raped, the IG railways said.

The victim, a divorcee, had come to Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, to meet her two minor children. However, the meeting was denied by her husband and in-laws.

"Under this stress, she left for her hometown Karachi by train. Since she was alone, the suspects took advantage of her and gang-raped her,'' the IG railways said.

It is also learned that there was no deployment of the railway's police personnel on the train for the safety and security of passengers.

