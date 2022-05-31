GLAM SALE-A-THON on Glamly.com, the Official Online Store of MADAME: Exciting Discounts, Easy Exchange, and more

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MADAME, a well-known western wear fashion brand loved by millions, has announced its special sale, the GLAM SALE-A-THON, starting from June 1. The sale will be live on the brand’s official e-commerce website, glamly.com and will end on June 13. Summer is one of the most awaited seasons for fashionistas. More so, is the summer sale, especially that of a high-end popular brand. As part of the sale, MADAME is giving discounts of up to 75% exclusively online. Apart from that, a special 10% discount will be given to the first-time buyers. Shoppers can find products in categories like tops, dresses, denim, cottonwear, track bottoms, etc., all offered at discounts. Bunched together with all the other offers, MADAME is also giving 10% discount on pre-paid orders and free shipping on minimum order value of Rs. 1000. The brand is known for its premium quality, style, and appropriate fit. However, if the buyers wish to return or exchange their products, they will get a seamless customer experience in that as well. Shoppers can directly visit the website and shop from the wide array of collection to avail discounts on the most hot-selling styles. “We are really excited about the GLAM SALE-A-THON because it’ll provide us the opportunity to reach more first-time buyers through our e-commerce platform, glamly.com. Our Spring Summer Collection has been receiving an exceptional response from the buyers, and I am sure the sale will bring in more customers. Apart from this, sale is our way to reach those who might not be able to shop at otherwise existing prices. We are optimistic of achieving 5X sales through the sale,” said Sumedha Jain, Head of Marketing Communications and e-commerce. MADAME is a leading fashion brand when it comes to western wear for women. It enjoys a long legacy and trust of the customers. The company was established in 1993 to cater to the fashion needs of progressive and modern Indian women from all age groups, and is known for its fashionable merchandise in all categories including casualwear, occasional wear, partywear and workwear. The brand had recently launched its summer campaign in association with the Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The campaign film was rolled out featuring the actress and the styles from MADAME’s latest collections this year. The styles have been themed around nature’s elegance and the bright sun-kissed days, as reflected in the floral-pastel Spring/Summer and the warm-hued Autumn/Winter collection. MADAME has a large consumer base and offers its clients high-quality, competitively priced clothes. It opened its first store in 2002 and today has over 150 locations and 700+ retail touchpoints across the country. The brand's merchandise is sold in-store, online on glamly.com, as well as on popular e-commerce websites like Myntra, Amazon, and others. With a good response especially from tier 2 and 3 cities, the brand is expanding its reach across all channels. The online portal was also launched seeing the rising trend of online shopping among buyers worldwide. The GLAM SALE-A-THON would be a big attraction for all old and new customers who would be able to shop online and avail heart-winning discounts sitewide on glamly.com and make the most out of the big summer sale. PWR PWR

