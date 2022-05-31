Left Menu

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.7 pc of GDP, lower than earlier estimate: CGA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:14 IST
Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.7 pc of GDP, lower than earlier estimate: CGA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 6.9 percent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 percent.

For the last financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8 percent of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2021.

The government in the revised estimates in the Budget for 2022-23 forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 percent of the GDP or Rs 15,91,089 crore for the fiscal ended in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022