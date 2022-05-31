RAMINFO growth momentum continues in Q4 FY22 with 366% YoY rise in Net Profit

Hyderabad, May 31, 2022: India’s leading technology solutions provider, RAMINFO has declared its financial results for the last quarter and fiscal year ended on 31st March 2022. Q4FY22 Highlights Consolidated Performance Highlights YoY Highlights – Q4 FY22 Vs Q4 FY21 Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 23.01 crores as against Rs. 29.84 crores in Q4FY21, EBITDA reported at Rs 3.44 crore as compared to Rs. 1.33 crore in Q4FY21, 159% increase YoY Profit Before Tax stands at Rs 2.72 crore as against Rs. 1.23 crore in Q4FY21, 121% increase YoY Profit After Tax reported was at Rs. 1.74 crore as against Rs. 1.10 crore in Q4FY21, 58% increase YoY EPS stands at Rs. 2.59/- FY22 vs FY21 (Consolidated) Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31st, 2022 stood at Rs. 105.30 crores as compared to Rs. 77.49 crores in FY21, 36% increase YoY.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (Core EBITDA) stood at Rs. 11.76 crores in FY22 as against Rs. 3.42 crores in FY21, 244% increase YoY. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood for FY22 at 11.17% Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 10.35 crore for FY22 as compared to Rs. 2.47 crore in FY21, 320% increase YoY. The company’s PBT margin stood for FY22 at 9.83% Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood at Rs. 8.35 crore for FY22 as against Rs. 1.79 crore in FY21, 366% increase YoY. PAT margin stood for FY21 at 8% Earnings Per Share reported stood at Rs. 12.44 for FY22 as against Rs. 2.67 inFY21. Commenting on the results, Mr. L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, RAMINFO, said, “Despite pandemic challenges, our growth in FY22 is significant, with both top-line and bottom-line results improving significantly year on year. RAMINFO recorded 100+ crores revenue for the first time in the company's history and rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend and the Board has also further recommended Final Dividend. We are confident that our diversification strategy is working and delivering improved QoQ margins. We anticipate increased revenue and margins in FY23 as well. Our focus on the Energy, Health, and Education verticals will be expanded.” Key Developments • Raminfo has been Empaneled with the “Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited” (RKCL), a Joint Venture formed by the State of Rajasthan alongside multiple others and promoted by the State of Rajasthan.The said Empanellment is to create and deliver digital content in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality Virtual Reality and more. The Company intends to reflect this exposure to be similarly applied in multiple states. • Raminfo is appointed as Corporate Banking Correspondent (BC) by “Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank”, a Joint Venture of Govt. of India, Govt. of Rajasthan and State Bank of India being sponsored by the State Bank of India, to set-up retail BC across 15 districts in the State of Rajasthan. This partnership will enable Raminfo to enhance its outlook towards the Fin-Tech vertical and deliver increased accessibility and speed across remotest areas at a reduced costs. Raminfo’s Fin-Tech vertical is a great leveraging tool which allows to compete with big companies and also increase a future revenues under Fin-Tech vertical. • RAMINFO has invested in Karkinos, technology driven, oncology focused, managed health care platform. RAMINFO intend collaborate closely with Karkinos to strengthen Healthcare vertical by leveraging Karkinos hybrid “hub and spoke” model, with owned specialized centers of clinical excellence and a distributed network of partners for last mile reach and delivery of care. Karkinos is backed by the Tata Group, Mr. Ratan Tata, Rakuten Medical Inc, a leading global biotech in oncology and several prominent institutions and individuals in India and abroad. • RAMINFO has partnered with Square Panda Education, a company engaged in developing and selling multisensory learning products using phonics and other learning techniques. This partnership will help RAMINFO to foray into education vertical in coming quarters. • In this fiscal year, the Company has announced its maiden Dividend declared and paid an interim dividend of 5% and also recommended additional 6% dividend for FY22.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)