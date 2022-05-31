Yamaha riders undertake 9,000 kms journey to show engineering prowess, reliability
- Country:
- India
A team from the two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor, the subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha has commenced a journey spanning 9,000 km across the country to showcase engineering prowess, reliability and build quality, the company said on Tuesday.
The riders on the company's motorcycle 149cc Yamaha FZ-X and 155cc Maxi sports scooter AEROX 155 on Tuesday left from the company's manufacturing unit at neighbouring Oragadam to reach Aurungabad and would also travel to Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Surajpur, Varanasi, Gaya, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad before returning back to the city.
''The team aims to put both its products through a varied range of road conditions and terrains to showcase Yamaha's engineering prowess, reliability and build quality,'' a company statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
