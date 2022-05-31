Axel Springer boss Doepfner stands down as head of BDZV publisher group

Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner is to stand down as president of Germany's BDZV association of newspaper and digital publishers in the autumn, the organization said on Tuesday. Doepfner, who in recent years has courted controversy, said he made the decision because he could not devote sufficient time and attention to the post due to Axel Springer's growth in the United States and its acquisition of POLITICO.

He also said the organization needed more representation from small and medium-sized, regional and local publishers, according to a statement from the BDZV. Doepfner had drawn criticism over his handling of a scandal surrounding the former editor-in-chief of top-selling Bild newspaper, Julian Reichelt.

The University of Frankfurt is also investigating allegations of plagiarism over Doepfner's doctoral thesis. "Let us shape the next chapter of the BDZV at a journalistically important time with happiness and courage. Much is at stake. Far more than economic well-being," the BDZV quoted Doepfner as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)