Left Menu

Delhi L-G takes note of uprooting of trees, assures quick redressal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:42 IST
Delhi L-G takes note of uprooting of trees, assures quick redressal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that he shares the concern of every Delhiite about the maintenance of trees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the government has taken a serious note of their uprooting following a storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

His tweet came a day after several trees were uprooted in the national capital due to heavy winds, leading to chaos on roads.

''I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear.

''Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest,'' he said in a series of tweets.

On Monday, Saxena visited some of the places where the trees were uprooted.

''Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and water logging at places after the early evening storm. Visited few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people,'' he had tweeted.

Two people were killed and several injured as a fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022