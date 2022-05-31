Left Menu

UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets

Britain's communications regulator Ofcom launched a probe on Tuesday into Royal Mail's failure to meet targets in the past year, the latest hurdle for the post and parcel delivery firm as it also grapples with union disputes. Royal Mail said earlier this month it did not meet delivery targets for 2021-2022, including those for mail and postcode areas, blaming disruption during the spread of COVID-19 and the "pandemic" of COVID alerts that pummelled British businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:45 IST
UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's communications regulator Ofcom launched a probe on Tuesday into Royal Mail's failure to meet targets in the past year, the latest hurdle for the post and parcel delivery firm as it also grapples with union disputes.

Royal Mail said earlier this month it did not meet delivery targets for 2021-2022, including those for mail and postcode areas, blaming disruption during the spread of COVID-19 and the "pandemic" of COVID alerts that pummelled British businesses. "Our investigation ... will gather evidence to understand the reasons behind this substantial lapse in performance, and determine whether Royal Mail has breached its requirements," Ofcom said in a statement.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with our 2021-22 Quality of Service performance and apologize to all customers that have been affected by any service issues," adding that the firm would fully participate in Ofcom's probe. Shares of the London-listed company were down 3.1% at 318.6 pence by 0951 GMT, among the biggest drags on the benchmark FTSE 100 index, up 0.4%.

Royal Mail benefited from a parcel boom during the pandemic but has said meeting financial forecasts this year hinged on its main labour union agreeing a pay deal which the latter has so far rejected. "As we return to more normal ways of working and deliver on our transformation programme, we are confident that we are doing the right things to enable service levels to improve going forward," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022