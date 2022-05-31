Left Menu

IKEA to open large-format store in Bengaluru on June 22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:05 IST
IKEA to open large-format store in Bengaluru on June 22
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA India on Tuesday said it will open its large-format store in Bengaluru in Karnataka on June 22, 2022.

''We aim to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements,'' IKEA India market manager for the Karnataka market Anje Heim said in a statement.

The large-format store, spread over 12.2 acres (460,000 square feet), will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station and have over 7,000 affordable and sustainable home furnishing IKEA products, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022