Sun Pharma shares tumble over 3 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 3 per cent on Tuesday after poor financial results for the last quarter of 2021-22. The stock declined 3.11 per cent to settle at Rs 860.45 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 4.12 per cent to Rs 851.50.

At the NSE, it went lower by 2.60 per cent to end at Rs 865.15 apiece.

In terms of volume, 4.58 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.43 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday posted a loss of Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss. It had reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

It reported consolidated sales of Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the company said it incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries.

Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at Rs 3,936 crore.

