GDP grows 4.1 pc in Jan-Mar qtr; 8.7 pc in FY22

India's economy grew by 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 percent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 percent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 percent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 percent contraction in 2020-21.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 percent China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2022.

