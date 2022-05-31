Pragati's 'Pragati One' becomes the first warehousing project In India to receive Gold Certification under U.S. GBCI Leed V4

Rewari (Haryana) [India], May 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pragati which is one of India's leading warehousing developers, has been awarded 'Gold' certification by U.S. GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL & GREEN BUSINESS CERTIFICATION INC. (GBCI) for its warehousing project Pragati One Logistics Park, located at Khijuri in Haryana. GBCI is the premier organization for independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally, through third party verification services for certification and credentialing.

Pragati One is the first non-captive warehouse in India to receive Gold certification under the U.S. GBCI Leed v4 BUILDING DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION: CORE AND SHELL DEVELOPMENT which marks an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies Pragati One is lowering carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritizing sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment. Speaking on the win, Lt. Col. Jitender Yadav and Shubhendra Mittal, the Managing Partner of Pragati and Managing Director of PISL, said: "Vision is something that is defined by the value being established, more so in the case of Pragati One Logistics Park, where Pragati and Morgan Stanley wanted to create a Grade-A industrial warehousing asset which can aid the progressive vision of the Indian Warehousing industry. We are thrilled to receive this Gold certification from the U.S. GBCI which testify our mindful and accountable efforts towards developing sustainable facilities. As one of the pioneers in the industry, we have established green projects and are committed towards caring for the environment we operate in by employing better structural design and highly well-organized resource use."

Adding to the success, Vineet Sekhsaria, Managing Director & Country Head at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, said: "The endeavor is to build the highest quality institutional assets with an absolute focus on ESG. Credit to Pragati team for making this happen with their superior execution skills.'' Both the Asset Development & Management teams at Pragati & Morgan Stanley are satisfied and proud of their efforts for creating this Grade-A warehousing marvel.

Taking an overview of the Pragati One project which led to being awarded this certificate, it was observed that the conceptual ideas surrounding the property were mainly drawn for its usage as a logistics estate to support the ecommerce and retail industries respectively. The property is designed as such it could enable easier logistics transportation flow with state-of-the-art docking systems and Grade A logistical spaces. The project consists of three separate warehouses, covering an area of 7,50,000 Sqft. Keeping sustainability as a key playing factor while creating this logistics marvel, Pragati One consists of various futuristic systems to increase the efficiency of the park by using solar power generation facilities, rain water harvesting pits, STPs, WTPs, etc.

Located at the junction of both the national highways NH-48 and NH-71 makes this property's viability stand out to clientele like Flipkart and Bosch, who are currently the lessees in this property. Apart from the requisite development of the surrounding areas within the CSR division, Pragati One has been the main focusing driver of the creation of approximately 3000 jobs within its surrounding areas, mainly focused within the logistics industry involving both technical and non-technical skillsets, thus providing a fair share to everyone looking for a job without discrimination on their job profiles.

With an experience of last 10 years, Pragati has emerged as the prominent Grade-A warehouse space provider for prominent MNC and 3PL clients' requirements across Pan India, notably in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana and Bangalore and has developed 8 million sq. ft., which are leased to Walmart-Flipkart, Bosch, Amazon, Allcargo, DHL-Blue Dart, Logos (Mahindra Logistics), Ecom Express, Myntra & Cadbury. Pragati is currently working upon its upcoming projects covering 3 million sq.ft space for its various other clients and investors across India.

Pragati has embarked on a mission to help the growth of the warehousing industry, which is taking the Indian Logistics and supply chain industries to unimaginable heights. Pragati Warehousing is an India-focused real estate asset manager headquartered in Delhi NCR. The firm is focused on developing and managing high-income industrial & warehousing assets on a pan-India basis. Pragati Warehousing was formed to address the need of rising demand for Grade-A Industrial, and Warehousing space all across India. The company is led by experienced, dynamic and energetic professionals, located in the millennium city of Gurugram, Haryana, India. We strive to provide a very personalized, prompt & professional approach to all its clients.

Pragati Group founded by Ex-Army Officer Lt. Col. Jitender kick started its journey off in 2008 with building just 3 Lac sq.ft space and has now grown to developing 5 million sq.ft. space as of 2021. Pragati deals with prominent companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Morgan Stanley, Bosch, All Cargo, DHL-Blue Dart, Logos India, Myntra, Cadbury and many more as its clienteles.

