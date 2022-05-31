BSE StAR MF registers 2.04 crore transactions worth Rs 38,370 cr in May

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 2.04 crore transactions worth Rs 38,370 crore in May.

It surpassed its all-time highest monthly record of 1.96 crore transactions achieved in March, while number of such transactions was 1.94 crore in April, the exchange said in a statement.

Overall, the platform achieved 18.47 crore transactions in the financial year 2021-22 as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 9.81 lakh new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 243 crore in this month, the exchange added.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

