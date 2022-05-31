Left Menu

Monkeypox: Health ministry issues advisory for international passengers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:09 IST
Monkeypox: Health ministry issues advisory for international passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Union health ministry advised international passengers on Tuesday to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products such as creams, lotions and powders derived from wild animals in Africa, besides avoiding close contacts with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

The ''Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease'' issued to the states and Union territories include an annexure -- advisory for international passengers -- which recommends that these passengers should avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals, including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

It also advises avoiding contact with contaminated materials used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings or that came into contact with infected animals.

Outlining the role of the APHOs and PHOs, the advisory states that they should remain in a state of alert, particularly for the passengers arriving from countries reporting monkeypox outbreaks.

They should familiarise with the clinical presentation of monkeypox, undertake strict thermal screening, check the travel history of the passengers to the affected countries in the last 21 days and establish or strengthen the referral arrangements from airports and ports to the identified link hospitals.

They should also familiarise the Bureau of Immigration, airline and state health personnel deployed with them about the disease, inform the airlines concerned about the detection of a suspect case for the purpose of the disinfection procedure to be followed in accordance with the standard guidelines.

The guidelines state that international travellers should consult the nearest health facility if they develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox such as fever with rash and were in an area where the disease has been reported or came in contact with a person who might have had the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022