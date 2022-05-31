Left Menu

HFCL bags Rs 237-cr order from pvt telco to supply optical fibre cables

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:24 IST
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 237.25 crore from a private telecom operator for supplying optical fibre cables.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the customer.

''We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the purchase order aggregating to Rs 237.25 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of optical fibre cables,'' HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

The order is to be executed by October 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

