Lane enforcement drive: Over 900 bus drivers fined till May 30

More than 900 bus drivers were fined till May 30 for violation of lane discipline as part of an ongoing lane enforcement drive by the city’s Transport Department, according to official data.

As many as 425 DTC buses and 369 cluster buses were penalised under the drive that was launched on April 1. The fine for ignoring the rule is up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

The department started issuing challans against private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline from May 9.

As of May 30, a total of 23,814 fines have been issued by the department. These include 902 fines issued to bus drivers for lane violation and 22,912 to private vehicles owners for parking in the bus lane, it said. A total of 378 vehicles were towed for improper parking in bus lanes, said a statement from the Delhi government.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected the ongoing drive between Yusuf Sarai Market and AIIMS Metro Station and reviewed its implementation with senior transport officials and enforcement staff on ground.

The inspection was conducted following reports of encroachment of bus lanes by private vehicles around AIIMS bus stop and Safdarjung Hospital which poses difficulties for buses to adhere to their lanes, the statement said.

During the ongoing enforcement drive, DTC and cluster buses have been plying on designated bus lanes and halting only at the bus stops designated for the purpose, the statement said.

The department has been augmenting and strengthening its manpower and capacity to enforce bus lane enforcement rules and traffic discipline, it said.

“I am elated to see the response of our DTC and cluster drivers to the bus lane enforcement drive. Almost all buses are plying in lanes now and adhering to bus lane discipline. I am hopeful that our bus lane enforcement drive will inculcate long-term safer driving practices in our bus drivers and private vehicle owners,'' Gahlot said.

The Transport Department said it is in the process of procuring various traffic management equipment like foldable plastic barricades, reflective jackets, LED flashlight safety batons, and plastic traffic safety cones among others to ensure that its enforcement teams are well equipped.

It is also in the process of hiring and procuring new enforcement vehicles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)